Expert shares insights on new drug delivery system

Nilima A. Kshirsagar, eminent clinical pharmacologist and a recipient of the Dr. BC Roy award, has shared her insights on the liposome mediated drug delivery system, which has attracted global attention.

Delivering the M.V.K. Iyer Memorial External Oration recently, under the auspices of Scientific and Academic Forum of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), Dr. Kshirsagar spoke about the drug delivery system based on liposomes.

She has made seminal contributions to the liposome mediated drug delivery system, and is a part of various committees of the World Health Organisation (ACSoMP, Drug Statistics, MPAG). Dr. Kshirsagar contributed to new understanding in the field of clinical pharmacology, while working with the celebrated scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Bimal Kumar Bachhawat, former Dean of Faculty of Inter Disciplinary and Applied Sciences, Delhi University. She interspersed the oration on Discovering new medicines: A Journey from idea to Intensive Care Unit with anecdotes, and touched upon the myriad facets of drug delivery, clinical trial-based research, need-based and value-added services in clinical pharmacology and pharmacovigilance.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, read out the message of Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan. Soundararajan, president, SAF, MGMCRI, and Seetesh Ghose, Dean, MGMCRI, among others, participated.

