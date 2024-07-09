GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expert shares insights on new drug delivery system

Published - July 09, 2024 10:57 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Nilima Kshirsagar, clinical pharmacologist, at the recently held M.V.K. Iyer memorial oration.

Nilima Kshirsagar, clinical pharmacologist, at the recently held M.V.K. Iyer memorial oration. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nilima A. Kshirsagar, eminent clinical pharmacologist and a recipient of the Dr. BC Roy award, has shared her insights on the liposome mediated drug delivery system, which has attracted global attention.

Delivering the M.V.K. Iyer Memorial External Oration recently, under the auspices of Scientific and Academic Forum of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), Dr. Kshirsagar spoke about the drug delivery system based on liposomes.

She has made seminal contributions to the liposome mediated drug delivery system, and is a part of various committees of the World Health Organisation (ACSoMP, Drug Statistics, MPAG). Dr. Kshirsagar contributed to new understanding in the field of clinical pharmacology, while working with the celebrated scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Bimal Kumar Bachhawat, former Dean of Faculty of Inter Disciplinary and Applied Sciences, Delhi University. She interspersed the oration on Discovering new medicines: A Journey from idea to Intensive Care Unit with anecdotes, and touched upon the myriad facets of drug delivery, clinical trial-based research, need-based and value-added services in clinical pharmacology and pharmacovigilance.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, read out the message of Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan. Soundararajan, president, SAF, MGMCRI, and Seetesh Ghose, Dean, MGMCRI, among others, participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.