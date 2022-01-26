Experimental plants garden opened at varsity on R-Day

V-C urged youth to respect leaders who framed the law

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Gurmeet Singh launched a Medicinal Plant and Experimental Plants Garden in the Department of Biotechnology, School of Life Sciences, as part of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The V-C initiated the Republic Day celebrations at the University by paying floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and hoisting the national flag in front of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar administrative building.

In his address, Prof. Singh pointed out that forefathers had created the Constitution to protect humanity in spite of different cultures and languages, and urged the youth to appreciate all leaders who framed the law.

‘Emerge as world power’

India will emerge as a world power when all people work together with a sense of duty as Indians, regardless of social inequalities and economic indicators, he added.

Prof. Singh released the annual calendar, 2022, commemorating the 75th Independence anniversary with the concept of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The first copy was received by Amaresh Samantaraya, Registrar of Pondicherry University.

He also released the Tamil media special issue on “Media Vimarash,” edited by C. Jaya Sankar Babu, head, Department of Hindi.

To commemorate the silver jubilee of the Directorate of Distance Education of Pondicherry University, 15 royal palm trees were planted in the gardens of the Directorate’s premises. An exhibition on herbal plants was also held.

Amaresh Samantaraya, Registrar, Lazar, Finance Officer, C K Ramaiya, Controller of Examinations, Rajiv Jain, Officer on Special Duty, Deans of Schools, Heads of the Departments, Officers, research scholars and students participated.