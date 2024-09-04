GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experiential youth camp under way in Auroville

Published - September 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
A diverse group of 100 youth are participating in the five-day Auroville Youth Camp 2024 that began on Tuesday.

A diverse group of 100 youth from all over the country and abroad are participating in the Auroville Youth Camp that is on till Saturday.

The participants, who were shortlisted from over 530 applicants, are undergoing a first-hand experience of Auroville’s sustainable living practices, community activities and the transformative power of meditation and yoga.

The camp, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education, also features insightful lectures by experts, cultural activities, and opportunities for personal growth and development.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, who inaugurated the camp virtually from Gujarat, underscored the importance of Sri Aurobindo’s teachings and Auroville’s vision for a harmonious global community.

K Swarnambika, Deputy Secretary/Director of the Auroville Foundation, and Vanjulavalli Sridhar, OSD Auroville Foundation, also addressed the participants, motivating them to make the most of this opportunity and contribute to a better future.

The highlights of the camp include lectures from speakers such as Sraddhalu Ranade from Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Sampadananda Mishra from Rishihood University, and Raghava Krishna, founder of Brhat, an organisation devoted to propagate ancient Indian knowledge systems.

During an interactive session with Auroville residents Deven, Aurevan, and Jean Yves, participants were provided insights into Auroville’s vision, functioning, and impact. The hands-on experiences includes meditation in the Matrimandir, working on farms, participating in music therapy sessions, cycling around Auroville, practicing yoga, and engaging in other physical fitness activities.

According to Auroville Foundation, it is proposed to conduct such youth camps on a regular basis. Students/youth interested to enrol with Auroville as volunteers or interns can write to avfoundation@auroville.org.in

Published - September 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST

