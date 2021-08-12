Expedite works on bypass: DMK

PUDUCHERRY

12 August 2021 02:05 IST

Party submits memorandum to CM

The DMK has urged the government to complete works on the Arumparthapuram bypass at the earliest.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Leader of the Opposition and DMK convener (south) R. Siva on Wednesday urged the government to complete the project at the earliest.

The construction of the bypass was aimed at easing traffic congestion on the Puducherry-Villupuram Road.

Once the bypass materialises, vehicles coming from the 100 ft Road will be able to take the bypass to travel to Villupuram, without entering the town, he said.

Land has been acquired in several parts to construct the road. Anti-social elements are now using the vacant land for illegal activities, including parking of expired vehicles, he said.

The government should expedite the construction of the bypass, he said. Party legislator Sampath was also present when the memorandum was submitted.