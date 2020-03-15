Expedite railway projects, says L-G

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has backed the appeal by Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam to the Railways to expedite four projects linking the U.T.

In a request to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Mr. Vaithilingam had sought the laying of new lines connecting Puducherry-Cuddalore, Chennai-Mahabalipuram-Puducherry-Cuddalore along the East Coast Road, Puducherry-Tindivanam and Karaikal-Peralam.

Ms. Bedi appealed to the Railway Minister to help Puducherry, a popular tourist destination, get better rail connectivity.

“Every day, the region is losing precious lives in road accidents besides suffering from traffic congestion,” she said.

Weekend inspections

Meanwhile, the weekend inspections — scheduled for every Saturday — led by the Lt. Governor is set to take up one major ongoing PWD project from next week.

The site of inspection would be revealed two days prior to the visit. The heads-up would ensure that managers/contractors keep ready project details for presentation, Ms. Bedi said.

The decision follows a meeting between Ms. Bedi and Shurbir Singh, PWD Secretary.

She said a standing invite would be extended to Ministers concerned, since their participation would help align the work of all contributing agencies.

“Our objective is to improve and sustain all round progress and work together without delays. This oversight will also save over-runs (of projects) and retain them within budgetary limits,” she added.