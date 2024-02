February 20, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Members of the Puducherry Electricity Department Technical Certificate Holders’ Welfare Association, led by its president C. Arulmozhi, on Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of the Superintending Engineer at the Electricity Department’s Head Office, urging the government to expedite the process to give promotion for eligible employees to the post of Assistant Line Inspector.

The Association also demanded the government to regularise the posts of wiremen and foremen.