Expedite constitution of welfare board for informal workers: CPI(M)

‘Labour force in the Union Territory are facing loss of job and social security’

The Puducherry unit of the CPI(M) has urged the government to expedite constitution of the Informal Workers Welfare Board to offer lifeline to a labour segment worst hit by the pandemic.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said the labour force in the Union Territory had the largest number of informal workers and this section was facing loss of job security and social security.

Pointing out that many workers were depressed, unable to pay for food, rent and meet children's needs and a few had committed suicide, the CPI(M) leader said the failure of the government to implement its own assurance for a board was a matter of concern.

He pointed out that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance passed the Informal Workers Protection Act in 2009. The Informal Workers Welfare Board was also an assurance given in the Assembly in 2019.

During subsequent negotiations with the workers, it was promised that the Welfare Board would be constituted by January 10, 2020, with a Diwali allowance of ₹1000 for 2019 have not materialised.

There was also a union demand for providing assistance of ₹1,000 as corona relief to informal workers who were not registered with the welfare society.

However, about 8,000 workers, including tailors, who are members of the welfare society, have not been given any aid. The government had also announced that it would follow the Centre in extending vehicle insurance/renewal/road tax validity for rental vehicles engaged in transportation till the end of the year, but had failed to implement it.

Mr. Rajangam urged the Chief Minister to implement the assurances without any further delay.