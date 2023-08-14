Exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo under way in Puducherry

August 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

‘Spiritual Gift of India to the World’, an exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and the 75th year of India’s Independence is under way at the exhibition hall of Sri Aurobindo Ashram here.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Saturday. Hosted by Sri Aurobindo Society, the exhibition will be on till August 21.

According to Kishor Kumar Tripathy, Member Secretary, AuroBharati, Sri Aurobindo Society, the exhibition is an attempt to define spirituality in the light of Sri Aurobindo, an eminent leader of India’s freedom movement and the 75th year of India’s Independence, and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition showcases the rich spiritual heritage of India that spans thousands of years and has influenced countless people around the world. Sri Aurobindo, the Indian nationalist, yogi, philosopher, and poet explored the ancient Hindu practices of yoga and subsequently developed his own style of yoga, which he called ‘Integral Yoga.’

The exhibition is divided into four aspects, including spiritual tradition, knowledge, consciousness, and spiritual transformation, and showcases important artworks by eminent artists from India and abroad, including sacred landscapes, integral aspects of nature, heritage, and monuments of religious and spiritual significance, cults, practices and festive celebrations related to spirituality, Mr. Tripathy said.

The exhibition contains works by over 150 eminent artists, sculptors, and photographers from India and abroad and presents the spiritual contribution of India to the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.