Exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo under way in Puducherry

It is an attempt to define spirituality in the light of Sri Aurobindo, an eminent leader of India’s freedom movement and the 75th year of India’s Independence, and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements, says Kishor Kumar Tripathy, Member Secretary, AuroBharati

August 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

‘Spiritual Gift of India to the World’, an exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and the 75th year of India’s Independence is under way at the exhibition hall of Sri Aurobindo Ashram here.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Saturday. Hosted by Sri Aurobindo Society, the exhibition will be on till August 21.

According to Kishor Kumar Tripathy, Member Secretary, AuroBharati, Sri Aurobindo Society, the exhibition is an attempt to define spirituality in the light of Sri Aurobindo, an eminent leader of India’s freedom movement and the 75th year of India’s Independence, and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The exhibition showcases the rich spiritual heritage of India that spans thousands of years and has influenced countless people around the world. Sri Aurobindo, the Indian nationalist, yogi, philosopher, and poet explored the ancient Hindu practices of yoga and subsequently developed his own style of yoga, which he called ‘Integral Yoga.’

The exhibition is divided into four aspects, including spiritual tradition, knowledge, consciousness, and spiritual transformation, and showcases important artworks by eminent artists from India and abroad, including sacred landscapes, integral aspects of nature, heritage, and monuments of religious and spiritual significance, cults, practices and festive celebrations related to spirituality, Mr. Tripathy said.

The exhibition contains works by over 150 eminent artists, sculptors, and photographers from India and abroad and presents the spiritual contribution of India to the world.

