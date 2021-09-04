Exclusive control room for women

Those in need of help between 10 p.m, and 6 a.m. may contact it: Minister

An exclusive control room (112) will be set up for women to reach out to if they feel unsafe at night hours, Home Minister A. Namassivayam informed the Puducherry Assembly on Friday.

Replying to the discussion on the demand for grants, he said women who wanted any help between 10 p.m, and 6 a.m. might contact the control room. A separate vehicle with a woman constable would be set aside to drop women at their residence at night hours.

CCTV cameras would be installed at all police stations at a cost of ₹2 crore, the cyber crime cell would be augmented and vacancies in the constabulary would be filled expeditiously, Mr. Namassivayam said.

The cyber crime cell would be further modernised and strengthened and ₹1.5 crore would be spent for the purchase of cyber tools for an effective check on crimes against women and children and other members of the public. “It will also help in checking the misuse of social media. Stringent action will be taken for posting false/fake news on social media platforms,” he said.

A sum of ₹15 crore was earmarked for boosting the infrastructure of the police force, including the renovation of the DGP and SSP Quadrangles and the Police Quarters, the construction of police stations for Reddiarpalayam and Lawspet, SSP Office and SP Office in Karaikal and a coastal police station in Mahe.

He announced that ₹7.5 crore was allotted towards the uniform allowance for all police personnel and Home Guards this year. The process to fill the vacancies for 390 constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 deck handlers would be completed in the next few months.

Arms and ammunition would be purchased at a cost of ₹1 crore. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers would be purchased at a cost of ₹4 crore for effective mobility of the force. It was also decided to purchase a jammer vehicle and a bullet-proof vehicle for the VIP security at a cost of ₹2.56 crore because the Union Territory had to depend on the neighbouring States for such vehicles, Mr. Namassivayam said.

Exemplar schools

The Minister said that under Samagra Shiksha, 24 government schools in the Union Territory would be developed as “exemplar schools” with the Union government’s assistance. These schools would be provided with good infrastructure and academic facilities. The Government of India would provide non-recurring support to these schools for 3 years and recurring support for 5 years. The schools would be selected on the basis of enrolment and other criteria laid down by the Union government. It was also proposed to convert the Government Higher Secondary School at Maducarai into a government women’s college to provide higher education to girls from rural areas.

On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fee fixed by the fee committee for 2019-20 would be extended for the academic year 2021- 22, the Minister said.

He said a new export policy would be announced to reach the target of ₹4,000 crore before 2025. In order to bring in investors, the single window system would be modified to issue licences, clearances and no-objection certificates by the line departments without delay. A new electric vehicle policy would be announced to reduce pollution and minimise fossil fuel consumption.