Puducherry

Excavation at Kottaimedu cancelled

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 06, 2022 19:37 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:37 IST

The archaeological excavation, which was scheduled to commence at Kottaimedu village in Mannadipet Commune on Saturday, has been cancelled following objections from local residents.

The Department of History, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, in association with the Archaeological Survey of India and Education Department, had planned to start excavation from Saturday to find the historical link between Arikamedu and Kottaimedu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The excavation was planned with funding from Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan. Education Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were scheduled to inaugurate the work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director of Excavation P. Ravichandran said local residents opposed the archaeological excavation when the inaugural was about to happen. “We are cancelling the project for the time being as locals, mostly farmers, objected to the work,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...