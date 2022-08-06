Excavation at Kottaimedu cancelled

Local residents, mostly farmers, raise objection to the project

The archaeological excavation, which was scheduled to commence at Kottaimedu village in Mannadipet Commune on Saturday, has been cancelled following objections from local residents.

The Department of History, Tagore Government Arts and Science College, in association with the Archaeological Survey of India and Education Department, had planned to start excavation from Saturday to find the historical link between Arikamedu and Kottaimedu.

The excavation was planned with funding from Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan. Education Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were scheduled to inaugurate the work.

Director of Excavation P. Ravichandran said local residents opposed the archaeological excavation when the inaugural was about to happen. “We are cancelling the project for the time being as locals, mostly farmers, objected to the work,” he said.