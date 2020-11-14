Exam for empanelment of balasevikas on Dec. 12

PUDUCHERRY

14 November 2020 00:27 IST

The competitive examination for empanelment as ‘guest balasevika’ is scheduled to be held at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on December 12 (Sunday).

The Directorate of School Education said the test would be held from 10 a.m. to noon as per the syllabus published in the webpage schooledn.py.gov.in/ recruitment.html

Other details regarding the examination would be made available shortly, the Directorate said. The updates can be viewed on the site schooledn.py.gov.in

