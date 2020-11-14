Puducherry

Exam for empanelment of balasevikas on Dec. 12

The competitive examination for empanelment as ‘guest balasevika’ is scheduled to be held at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on December 12 (Sunday).

The Directorate of School Education said the test would be held from 10 a.m. to noon as per the syllabus published in the webpage schooledn.py.gov.in/ recruitment.html

Other details regarding the examination would be made available shortly, the Directorate said. The updates can be viewed on the site schooledn.py.gov.in

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:28:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/exam-for-empanelment-of-balasevikas-on-dec-12/article33097632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY