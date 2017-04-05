Ex-Municipal Commissioner faces contempt proceedings

The Privileges Committee of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against former Pondicherry Municipality Commissioner R. Chandirasekaran for attending work despite a ruling given by Speaker V. Vaithilingam against his continuance in the post.

After he was served the summons, Mr. Chandirasekaran appeared before the Committee, headed by Deputy Speaker V.P Sivakolundhu, on Tuesday evening. He came before the committee along with a lawyer but the Deputy Speaker denied permission for the lawyer to be present at the hearing.

Sources said the committee had put before him why he violated the ruling given by the Speaker and asked him to reply to the complaints against him by April 11.

The summons was issued by the committee after the Speaker received complaints from several quarters after the Commissioner attended work on Monday against the ruling given by Mr. Vaithilingam.

The Speaker had forwarded the complaints to the committee, said K. Lakshminarayanan, one of the members of the five-member Committee.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the committee had received another complaint against Mr. Chandirasekaran on a privilege issue raised by AIADMK member A. Baskar. The privilege issue would be taken on Thursday, he added.

The committee had decided to initiate contempt proceeding against Secretary to Lieutenant Governor G. Theva Neethi Dhas for “abetting R. Chandirasekaran to act as the Commissioner against the rulings given by the Speaker.” The committee had issued a summons to Mr. Dhas to appear in person on Wednesday evening as “there is a prima facie case for initiating action.”

The secretary had signed a note communicating the Lt Governor’s decision to make the order issued by the Chief Secretary transferring Mr. Chandirasekaran from the post after the ruling given by the Speaker.