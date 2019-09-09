Ex-MP moots coupons for distribution of free rice in Puducherry

Former MP M. Ramadass has called for a system of coupons to distribute PDS rice to break the imbroglio following intense differences between the government and the Raj Nivas.

In a statement, he said the issue of implementation of free rice scheme has now been referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs by the Lieutenant Governor following a difference of opinion on the modus operandi. While the Legislative Assembly, through an unanimous resolution, favours direct distribution of rice, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is firm on direct transfer of money to the beneficiaries in lieu of rice.

However, a dispassionate analysis of the issue reveals merits and demerits. The distribution of rice in kind will satisfy the democratic urge of the elected government by redeeming its election promise. This will ensure that each household receives its entitlement which will enable the government to achieve the goal of reducing hunger and starvation in the Union Territory. Even the Centre was directly distributing rice through fair price shops under various schemes.

‘Cash preferred’

On the other hand, a government constituted committee has indicated that 99% of the people desire cash in lieu of rice. Direct transfer of cash would give the beneficiaries the choice of time, quality and amount of purchase besides spending the money in Puducherry itself which would benefit the local traders.

On the flip side, if cash was disbursed, it risks being diverted for purposes other than purchasing rice or procuring lesser quantity of rice than the prescribed one in the event of rise in price of rice in the market.

Considering the difficulty in choosing between kind and cash and the Ministry of Home, the Lt. Governor and the elected government would have to ponder over a third option which would minimise the disadvantages of both and maximise social advantage. The introduction of rice coupon system was one such better method, he said.

Under this system, the Civil Supplies Department would issue a monthly coupon to every head of household indicating the monetary value equivalent to the quantity of rice (20 or 10 kg) with the strict stipulation that the coupon would be used only to purchase the prescribed quantity of rice.

The family could collect its monthly quota of rice from any local cooperative or private store by surrendering the rice coupon. The retailer supplying rice would then be reimbursed by the civil supplies department, the amount varying in proportion to the number of coupons submitted by him.

‘Computerise records’

The civil supplies department should computerise details of all eligible ration cardholders and prepare monthly rice coupons for each household affixing the photo of the head, category of the household, identification number, number of family members, name of the month, value of monthly quota and so on. The coupons should be sent to all fair price shops supplying ration to the households on or before the 1st of every month. The head of the household would collect the respective coupons from FPS on the 5th and purchase rice before the 10th of every month from the shop of their own choice.

The shop owners would submit the coupons received by them along with their bank account number to the respective fair price shop by the 15th of every month.

All fair price shops in turn should submit all the coupons received from the shop owners to the department on the 20th for transfer of the due amount to traders by the 25th of every month. The system, if approved in principle, might be perfected with more details and discussions. It might be stipulated that any household misusing this facility would forego its entitlement.

“This system combines the advantages of both kind and cash systems,” Mr. Ramadass said. Every household would receive its monthly quota of rice of its own choice, quality and in fact more quantity if it purchased at a less rate or if the price declined in the month. The objective of the government to provide rice physically and eliminate hunger and starvation could be better achieved and its election commitment easily fulfilled.

This system would prevent malpractice usually associated with the public distribution system.

Procuring rice from a single tenderer from other States would create a monopoly with all its attendant evils.

The tendering system would be abolished under the rice coupon system and since the consumers would be purchasing from various sellers, market dynamics would take over.