Ex-Minister booked for derogatory remarks against police
A case was registered against him under Sections 294 B and 504 of IPC
The Villupuram West police have booked former Law Minister and AIADMK north district secretary C.Ve. Shanmugam for allegedly making derogatory speeches against the police at an election meeting here on February 14.
According to the police, Mr. Shanmugam made derogatory remarks against senior police officers and personnel. Based on a complaint from Village Administrative Officer Karthik, the police registered a case against him under Sections 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.
