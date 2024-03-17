Ex-IPS officer joins BJP ahead of polls

March 17, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.J. Chandran, joined the BJP on Sunday.

He was welcomed into the party by S. Selvaganabathy, MP and BJP State president and Home Minister A. Namassivayam.

Mr. Chandran, an officer of the 2003 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre of IAS/IPS officers, had retired as IGP on May 31, 2023 after 33 years of service.

He told press persons that he was joining the party and would accept any position . The BJP, he felt, offered opportunities to all those intending to serve the nation and promote patriotism.

To a question on the timing of his decision just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Chandran said he had no plans of contesting on the party ticket.

Mr. Chandran joined the service as Superintendent of Police. He served as SSP (Law and Order), ADC to Lieutenant Governor and DIG in Puducherry. He had served in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, including as election observer, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. He was a recipient of the President’s police medal in 2018 when he served as SSP (Crime and Intelligence) in Puducherry.

