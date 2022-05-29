Ex-IG lodges plaint over antique idols stolen 50 years ago

Former Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel has lodged a complaint with the Olakkur police near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged theft of three Panchaloha idols and six stone idols, believed to be more than 960 years old, from Sri Agatheeswarar temple at Olakkur.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint on Saturday, Mr. Manickavel said the antique Panchaloha idols of Vigneshwar, Somaskandar and Vatapi Vinthagar, and stone idols of Pillaiyar, Dhakshinamoorthy, Lingothbhavar, Durga, Brahma and Bhairavar were reported to have been stolen 50-60 years ago.

The temple was built by Rajendra Thevar II, according to evidence from inscriptions, he said.

Mr. Manickavel said an investigation had revealed that many of the stolen idols were smuggled out of the country, and were in the possession of International idol traffickers and foreign art galleries. “This necessitates a full-fledged investigation into the theft of antique idols,” he said.