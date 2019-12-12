Ex-headmaster held for wife’s murder

A retired headmaster was arrested by the police here on Tuesday for murdering his first wife in her house at Sudhakar Nagar.

Indira, 55, was found charred to death in their house on Friday, but police found it to be a case of murder after the post-mortem was carried out.

According to the police, Nadarajan was married to Indira for 30 years. He had retired as headmaster of a government school in Tirukovilur. He had married Leela and settled down in Tirukovilur. Nadarajan and Indira had arguments over his marriage with Leela.

On Friday, Nadarajan picked an argument with Indira and hit her several times on the head with an iron rod. He later poured kerosene on her body and set it on fire. The accused told the neighbours that his wife had died in a fire accident in their house. Indira’s brother Venkatesan lodged a complaint with the taluk police suspecting foul play in her death.

During questioning, Nadarajan reportedly confessed that he murdered Indira as he wanted to live with Leela. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.