Ex-DMK councillor detained under Goondas Act 

April 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Former DMK councillor of Ward 30 in Virudhachalam Municipality V. Pakkirisamy, 53, who was arrested by the Virudhachalam All Women Police Station on April 12 on the charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

The accused, who was the correspondent of a private elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused a UKG student within the school premises. Following the incident, Pakkirisamy was dismissed from the DMK.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police arrested him and remanded him to custody in the Cuddalore Central Prison. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on Pakkirisamy in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

CONNECT WITH US