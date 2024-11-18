 />
Evolve fool-proof systems against corruption, says NLCIL chief

Published - November 18, 2024 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLCIL, has advocated evolving fool-proof internal systems against corruption to sustain the integrity of the 68-year-old organisation.

In his presidential address at the valedictory session of Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations held recently, Mr. Motupalli called upon the Vigilance Department to consolidate meaningful suggestions and recommendations received over the three months’ campaign for the benefit of all employees and stakeholders of NLCIL.

While appreciating the Vigilance Department for involving all sections of society, especially students in the awareness campaign, the CMD suggested organising such events through the year so that the next generation inculcates desired value systems.

The theme of this year’s campaign was “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

Addressing the valedictory session, Prasanna Kumar Acharya, Director (Finance) called for collective responsibility in handling public money to ensure positive growth of the nation. Samir Swarup, Director (HR), in his address, exhorted participants to take a pledge to improve existing systems by acting with integrity so that probity gets ingrained in every individual.

Appakannu Govindarajan, Chief Vigilance Officer, noted that a positive fallout of the vigilance campaign was the success of joint sessions arranged in domain-specific interactions and promised to replicate such sessions across domains.

G. Sivakumar, DIG/CISF, A. Eraniyan, CGM and Chitrakala, GM of Vigilance, senior officers of NLCIL, members of recognised trade unions, associations, and cultural societies participated. ‘Vigilant Employee’ awards were awarded to staff. Prizes were also distributed to winners of various competitions such as shorts/reels competition, placard and stamp design contests held as part of the campaign.

The release of a special edition of ‘Neyveli Vigil’, an e-newsletter of NLCIL Vigilance Department and installation of a ‘theme-based design’ at the entrance of the Department were the other highlights of the campaign.

