EVMs and VVPAT machines moved to counting centres amid tight security

Three-tier security arrangements put in place outside the strong rooms

After the close of polling at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Elections Department moved the EVMs and VVPAT machines from the respective polling booths to the strong rooms in Cuddalore, Vriddhachalam, Panruti and B. Mutlur.

While the counting centre for the Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi Assembly constituencies will be the Government Periyar Arts College, the one for the Thittakudi (Reserved) and Vridhhachalam constituencies will be the Government Kolanjiappar Arts College in Vriddhachalam.

The counting centre for Panruti and Neyveli will be the Anna University campus in Panruti while for the Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkoil (Reserved) constituencies, it will be the Government Arts College in B. Mutlur.

According to official sources, the last machine landed around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in Chidambaram.

In all, 3,001 ballot and control units, 604 reserve ballot units and 3,871 VVPAT units, including reserve units, reached the respective counting centres amid tight security.

The authorities, in the presence of the Returning Officers, election observers and police officials, sealed the rooms on Wednesday.

CCTV cameras installed

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centres. While Central Armed Police Force personnel would man the inner ring of the counting centres, armed police personnel would be deployed outside the counting hall and local police would ensure the outer ring security of the counting stations.

Official sources said that in addition to the three-tier security, the officials had also installed closed circuit television cameras.

Election observers and District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri reviewed the security arrangements at the counting centres on Wednesday.