Event held to promote ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ scheme

December 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As part of implementation of ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme, the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Puducherry recently organised an event to promote the scheme among public. The scheme is an invoice incentive programme of providing cash rewards on submission of GST bills through lucky draw.

The scheme was launched in Puducherry along with the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu and in the States of Assam, Gujarat and Haryana on September 1.

An official release here said videos promoting the scheme were screened at Kamarajar Manimandam. Various cultural programmes were also held. Commissioner, GST and Central Excise N. Padmasri and other officers participated in the programme.

