October 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 350 students from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu participated in various competitions held as part of Thirukkural Vizha organised by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam. The event was held annually to promote values of Thirukkural and Tamil literature. Students participated in speech, essay writing and drawing competitions. Superintendent of Police K. L Viravallabane distributed prizes to winners, a press note here said.