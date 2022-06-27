ESIC to improve healthcare delivery in Puducherry
Steps to be taken to improve working of the corporation’s healthcare facilities
The ESI Corporation (ESIC) will formulate measures to improve the functioning of the ESI health facilities in Puducherry.
The 5 th Regional Board meeting of the ESI Corporation, Puducherry, chaired by S. Chandira Priyanga, Minister of Labour and Employment, recently, discussed various steps to be taken to improve the working of the ESI Hospital, Gorimedu, and the 15 ESI dispensaries across the Union Territory.
According to a press note, the Minister also suggested various measures to improve the delivery of medical services to ESI-insured persons and other beneficiaries.
S.D. Sundaresan, Labour Secretary, R. Gunasekaran, Additional Commissioner and Regional Director, ESIC, and other medical officers along with representatives of the employees and employers’ organisations participated in the meeting.
