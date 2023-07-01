ESIC Board submits memorandum to Union Minister seeking steps for establishing a full-fledged ESIC hospital in Puducherry

July 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) Regional Board has submitted a memorandum to visiting Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan seeking the expedition of the long-pending measure of establishing a full-fledged ESI Scheme Hospital at Gorimedu.

In the memorandum submitted to the Minister by Board members K. Rathinavel and J. Suresh Babu, it was pointed out that the ESI Scheme Hospital was originally established in 1968, and was subsequently upgraded to a 50-bedded unit in 1978 and a 75-bedded facility in 1987.

In order to expand its reach to more employees, the Gorimedu facility was among the 15 ESIC hospitals in the country chosen by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in 2001 for upgradation to a full-fledged multi-speciality healthcare centre.

However, in spite of several rounds of discussions at the government-level and assurances in the past, most recently, a positive statement in this regard by the Chief Minister when the issue was raised in the Assembly, the Gorimedu hospital continued to be strapped for space and manpower.

Pointing out that Puducherry remained the only place in the country that still did not have a full-fledged ESIC Hospital, the memorandum urged Mr. Murugan to take steps to ensure that the project was expedited during his tenure.

