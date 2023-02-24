ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC plans public interface programmes in Puducherry and Karaikal

February 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct public interface programmes in Puducherry and Karaikal as part of its 71st anniversary celebrations of services to insured persons and their family members.

During the Special Services Fortnight (February 24-March 10), the ESIC will team up with the EFPO for the public interface events (Suvidha Samagam and Nidhi Apke Nikat 2.0).

The interface programme is scheduled on February 27 in Puducherry at Sri Manakular Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital and at Pondicherry Power Corporation (Karaikal) between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ‘Suvidha Samagam’ will be held at the Regional Office of ESIC, Puducherry on March 1 and 9 from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to address and settle grievances on the spot.

The ESIC Additional Commissioner has urged stakeholders/ insured persons/ beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US