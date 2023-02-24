HamberMenu
ESIC plans public interface programmes in Puducherry and Karaikal

February 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct public interface programmes in Puducherry and Karaikal as part of its 71st anniversary celebrations of services to insured persons and their family members.

During the Special Services Fortnight (February 24-March 10), the ESIC will team up with the EFPO for the public interface events (Suvidha Samagam and Nidhi Apke Nikat 2.0).

The interface programme is scheduled on February 27 in Puducherry at Sri Manakular Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital and at Pondicherry Power Corporation (Karaikal) between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The ‘Suvidha Samagam’ will be held at the Regional Office of ESIC, Puducherry on March 1 and 9 from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to address and settle grievances on the spot.

The ESIC Additional Commissioner has urged stakeholders/ insured persons/ beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

