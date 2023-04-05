HamberMenu
ESIC plans to open a new dispensary in Karaikal

The corporation’s sixth regional board meeting decided to enter into tie-ups with private hospitals for secondary care medical treatment for the benefit of ESI beneficiaries

April 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, will open an additional ESI dispensary in Karaikal.

The ESIC’s sixth regional board meeting chaired by Labour Minister Chandira Priyanga also decided to enter into tie-ups with private hospitals for secondary care medical treatment for the benefit of ESI beneficiaries.

The Minister suggested various measures to improve the delivery of medical services to the ESI-insured persons and the benefits being provided through ESI Hospital, Gorimedu and 15 ESI dispensaries across Puducherry, Mahe, Yanam and Karaikal.

ESIC officials conveyed to the Minister that the government was actively considering forming an ESI Society in the Union Territory, the benefits of which will be autonomy in terms of availability of funds, timely settlement of reimbursement bills of the insured persons. This would also facilitate better availability of drugs and dressings and speedy procurement of equipment to upgrade medical services.

A. Muthamma, labour secretary, Anil Kumar Sahu, Additional Commissioner/Regional Director, ESIC, Puducherry and medical officers along with representatives of employees and employers’ organisations participated in the meeting.

