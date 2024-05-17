GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ESIC notifies admissions to UG medical courses for wards of insured

Published - May 17, 2024 11:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified admissions for the wards of insured persons to UG courses (MBBS/BDS/BS Nursing) in ESIC-run medical, dental and nursing colleges, and other government medical colleges under the ESI scheme.

A press note from S. Ganesan, ESIC deputy director, Regional Office in Puducherry, said the admission notice is for wards who meet the eligibility criteria and have applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the academic year 2024-25 as per admission policy and procedure approved by the Government of India/ESI Corporation. More details are available on the admission link on the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in

