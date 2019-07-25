ESI hospital work to begin soon

The city is set to have a hospital of the ESI Corporation.

This was disclosed during a meeting Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had with Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Gangwar assured the Chief Minister that the foundation stone for the new model hospital by the ESIC would be laid in August.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy participated in the meeting.