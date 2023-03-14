Equestrian tournament to showcase horse-human interplay

March 14, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The mystique of the horse-human interplay will underpin the show of equestrian skills as the 23rd Auroville Horse Tournament (AHT) 2023 gets under way here on Thursday.

The four-day, free-entry event hosted by the Red Earth Riding School (RERS) on a sylvan patch of land off the city, will feature about 140 trained horses and about 150 riders from across the country.

The tournament is being staged across around 15 events in the dressage, show jumping and other categories. The AHT, which aims to raise the bar of equestrian performance while also providing a platform for a new level of competition in the country, also functions as a Junior National Equestrian Championship Qualifier.

Competing teams are from Chennai, Bengaluru, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Udhagamandalam.

“In a first, we are organising an obstacle course towards the fag-end. In keeping with the fun nature of the event, we will see riders turn up in fancy costumes”, said Jacqueline Kapur, equestrian-entrepreneur and RERS founder.

Another traditional show-stopper during the annual tournament has been the freestyle dressage segment of events where riders manoeuvre the horses to music. “The bottom line in this sport is the trust between rider and horse. There is a constant exchange of non verbal cues”, she said.

The RERS, a unit under the Auroville Foundation, has prepared its spacious grounds, including two 20 by 60 metre dressage arenas, an Olympic-size jumping arena, multiple warm-up areas, stables and paddocks. “This is perhaps the only gender-neutral sport”, said Pradhyutha, a rider who along with Mithilesh, is a part of the sizeable RERS equestrian contingent competing this year.

Indeed, the three disciplines of dressage, show jumping and three-day eventing are the only Olympic sports in which men and women compete against each other on equal terms. Remarkably, since 1972, a woman has bagged the medal in individual dressage at every Olympic Games, and in 1988 and 2000, claimed all the individual dressage medals.

The young riders, who are deeply passionate about the sport and horses, concede that they are still on the learning curve in matters of horse psychology. “Getting to know horses demands a lot of time and patience. But, once they start loving back and reposing trust in you, the sense of exhilaration is without parallel”, said Mithilesh.

RERS, which started out with just two horses, has over two decades invested a lot of effort and resources into nurturing young riders and promoting the sport. It now has 41 horses, including India’s only Andalusian stallions and mares.

Trainers and instructors from India, US, Germany, France, Spain, England, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland have shared expertise with the RERS, which is now a part of the South India Equestrian Association, an affiliate of the Equestrian Federation of India.

The jury comprises veterans such as Col. Sunil Shivdas, Col. Sukhdev Rathore and Gen. R.K. Swamy. The tournament, which gets off at 6 a.m. after the mandatory vet check by K. Karthikeyan, has a packed schedule of events on the weekend.