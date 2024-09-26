EPFO’s orientation-grievance redressal meet on Friday

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made arrangements to hold Nidhi Aapke Nikat-PF Near You (NAN 2.0) on Friday.

According to a press note from M. Vigneshwaran, Regional PF Commissioner-II, the orientation-grievance redressal session will be held from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry and Bright Buds School, PRN Nagar, Vettaikaran Street, Karaikal.

The day-long session, focused on the September theme “Member Services and Grievance Redressal”, will cover orientation programmes for newly covered establishments with focus on EPF & MP Act, duties and responsibilities of employers/employees, online services for employers/principal employers/contractors and employees and awareness on new initiatives/reforms.

The EPFO will also organise interaction with exempted establishments and redressal of grievances from members/pensioners, insured persons, beneficiaries and employers.

Participants can register by filling a Google form available on the prescribed link or QR code.