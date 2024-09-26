GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO’s orientation-grievance redressal meet on Friday

Published - September 26, 2024 12:57 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made arrangements to hold Nidhi Aapke Nikat-PF Near You (NAN 2.0) on Friday.

According to a press note from M. Vigneshwaran, Regional PF Commissioner-II, the orientation-grievance redressal session will be held from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry and Bright Buds School, PRN Nagar, Vettaikaran Street, Karaikal.

The day-long session, focused on the September theme “Member Services and Grievance Redressal”, will cover orientation programmes for newly covered establishments with focus on EPF & MP Act, duties and responsibilities of employers/employees, online services for employers/principal employers/contractors and employees and awareness on new initiatives/reforms.

The EPFO will also organise interaction with exempted establishments and redressal of grievances from members/pensioners, insured persons, beneficiaries and employers.

Participants can register by filling a Google form available on the prescribed link or QR code.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:57 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.