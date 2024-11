The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will organise NAN 2.0 (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) outreach on Wednesday in Puducherry and Karaikal. The session has been scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. at 15/1/2/3, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Limited, Thirubhuvanai village, Mannadipet in Puducherry and Vinayaka Mission Medical College and Hospital, Keezhkasakudi, Kottucherry in Karaikal. The focus for November is raising awareness on fraud prevention, vigilance and e-passbook.

