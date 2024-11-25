 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

EPFO schedules outreach tomorrow in Puducherry and Karaikal

Published - November 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will organise NAN 2.0 (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) outreach on Wednesday in Puducherry and Karaikal. The session has been scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. at 15/1/2/3, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Limited, Thirubhuvanai village, Mannadipet in Puducherry and Vinayaka Mission Medical College and Hospital, Keezhkasakudi, Kottucherry in Karaikal. The focus for November is raising awareness on fraud prevention, vigilance and e-passbook.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.