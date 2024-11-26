EPFO outreach in Karaikal cancelled in view of heavy rain alert

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has cancelled its proposed NAN 2.0 (Nidhi Aapke Nikat) outreach scheduled in Karaikal on Wednesday due to the red alert warning for heavy rainfall in the region.
Published - November 26, 2024 08:45 pm IST
Published - November 26, 2024 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY
