Environmentalist elected to UN panel

Nandhivarman Muthu, coordinator of the Green Campus in Pondicherry University, has been elected as a member of the United Nations World Water Quality Alliance Advisory Committee.

The committee is a body of 12 experts representing various regions across the globe, including Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific.

An alumnus of the institution, Mr. Nandhivarman is also associated with the Association for Promoting Sustainability in Campuses and Communities having consultative status with the United Nations.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, felicitated him recently on the achievement.

The Advisory Committee’s mission is to create an inclusive, interdisciplinary platform for science and technology innovation, enhancing data sharing and community involvement. The committee’s work is centred on advancing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on “increasing the proportion of bodies of water with good ambient water quality”. The committee’s vision is to transform data insights into actionable improvements at local, national, and global levels.

Over the next two years, this committee will play a crucial role in tackling global water quality challenges through innovative monitoring, data collection, and by bridging socio-political gaps between policymakers and local communities. Additionally, the committee will be providing guidance on promoting gender-responsive and inclusive practices, with a particular emphasis on engaging indigenous communities in efforts to protect and restore ecosystems for human and wildlife health and well-being, the University said.