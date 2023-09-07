HamberMenu
Environmental agency to lead efforts to offset biodiversity loss

City-based environmental researcher M. Nandhivarman attended the tenth session of the Plenary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services as an observer from the city-based environmental organisation APSCC

September 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
M. Nandhivarman

M. Nandhivarman | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

City-based environmental researcher M. Nandhivarman, who attended the recent biodiversity summit in Bonn, Germany, has said that the global meet’s emphasis on mitigating biodiversity loss from invasive plant species will be propagated across the Puducherry region.

Mr. Nandhivarman had attended the tenth session of the Plenary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES 10) as an observer from the city-based environmental organisation Association for Promoting Sustainability in Campuses & Communities (APSCC).

He pointed to the new IPBES assessment indicating that more than 37,000 alien species, including about 3,500 harmfully invasive types, had been introduced by many human activities to regions and biomes around the world.

The IPBES plenary had approved the report, which highlighted the significant challenge to people in all regions and in every country from dramatic changes to biodiversity and ecosystems and steepling economic costs by the rising resort to invasive species, and had reaffirmed the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, to reduce the introduction and establishment of priority invasive alien species by at least 50% by 2030.

The APSCC would lead the efforts to regionally propagate the findings of the Invasive Alien Species assessment report and facilitate the engagement of stakeholders to take this further to halt and reverse biodiversity loss for the common good, Mr. Nandhivarman said.

Achuta Nand Shukla from the Environment Ministry and C. Achalender Reddy, chairperson of the National Biodiversity Authority also addressed the UN Ecosystem Restoration session during the summit.

