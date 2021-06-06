Entries invited for seventh edition of Auroville’s biennial film festival

The AVFF 2022, which will be held from January 18 to 23, aims to showcase films that attempt to foster a deeper understanding of the aspirations of Auroville.

The Auroville Film Festival (AVFF) has invited submissions from filmmakers and school students for the seventh edition of biennial AVFF 2022, which will be held from January 18 to 23.

The AVFF 2022 will focus on themes of human unity, and will feature films across four categories — films by residents of Auroville and the bio-region; films by students of Auroville and the bio-region; and international films that develop the theme of human unity.

The AVFF aims to showcase films that attempt to foster a deeper understanding of the aspirations of Auroville through a creative engagement with the medium of cinema, as well as turning film-viewing from a passive activity into an intimate dialogue between artist and audience.

Films that reflect the creative, experimental, and spiritual research Auroville is dedicated to will be screened.

“We invite filmmakers and school students living in Puducherry city, living in the bio-region of Auroville, and residing in Auroville to submit their films through the website filmfestival.aurovile.org,” said Aneeta Pathak and Daljeet Wadhwa, the co-directors of the AVFF 2022.

The deadline for submitting films into the first three categories of films is July 31. All films must have been produced since January 2019 and will be previewed before selection.

Films produced in other cities may be submitted for the fourth category, human unity, and must also have been produced since January 2019.

Those films that develop the theme of human unity must be submitted through our platform on FilmFreeway by June 30, Ms. Aneeta added.

“Through the years we have seen that there are several excellent filmmakers living in the neighbourhood of Auroville, and we look forward to what their creativity has manifested during these difficult times,” said Mr. Daljeet.

There is a special category for school students residing in and around Auroville and the submissions is through the website filmfestival.auroville.org.