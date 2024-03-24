Enthusiastic participation of children at the JSW Futurescapes-Young World painting competition in Puducherry

March 24, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The painting contest organised by JSW Paints Futurescapes, in association with The Hindu Young World, in Puducherry on Sunday received an overwhelming response from students who participated in regional-level finals at the Petit Seminaire CBSE School.

While 3,786 students from various schools in Puducherry took part in the preliminary round of the painting contest, around 236 students took part in the regional-level finals on Sunday. The regional finals included three categories: sub-junior (classes 3, 4, and 5), junior (classes 6, 7, and 8), and senior (classes from 9 to 12).

R. Venguattaramane, UGC Emeritus Professor and former Dean, School of Humanities, Pondicherry University was the chief guest, and Fr. Pascalraj, Principal, Petit Seminaire CBSE school, was the guest of honour. The judges for the competition were Suresh Parambath and S. Seetharaman, Assistant Professors, Department of Fine Arts, Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam, Puducherry.

The competition offered students a range of topics such as “magical playgrounds,” “My happy dreamland,” and “My clean and green city.” Juniors tackled topics such as “Space explorers,” “My robot pet,” and “Hands helping hands.” Meanwhile, seniors expressed themselves through themes such as “Garden of friendship,” “Sailing on a rainbow,” and “Peace builders for a happy world.”

A total of 30 cities host the competition, with the nationals slated to take place online. For the national finals, top contenders will vie for certificates of honour, trophies, and a collective cash prize worth approximately ₹1.65 lakhs. The event concluded with all regional qualifiers receiving medals and certificates.

Rithtisha from Amrita Vidyalayam Higher Secondary School was the winner in the sub-junior category; V. Akshayaa from Amalorpavam Lourdes Academy, was the winner in the junior category: and V. Gokulkrishnan from Vivekanandha School. was the winner in the senior category.

The three winners are qualified to participate in the national finals. Seven students from each category (a total of 21) were awarded consolation prizes and certificates.

