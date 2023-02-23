Ramadoss calls upon scholars and people of Puducherry to ensure all shops carry Tamil name boards

February 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday made a fervent appeal to Tamil scholars and people of Puducherry to ensure that all shops and commercial establishments in the city have their name boards compulsorily in Tamil. Speaking at Kamban Kalai Arangam as part of his ‘Tamilai Thedi’ (in search of Tamil) campaign, he also urged them to blacken the name boards in case they were not in Tamil.

This should be done by giving 15 days’ notice to the owners of shops and establishments. Even after the notice period, if Tamil was not displayed on the name boards, Mr. Ramadoss said that he would also join the Tamil scholars and people to blacken them.

Puducherry has a distinct place in promoting the Tamil language. This had been evidenced with the functioning of the number of Tamil sangams when compared to Chennai, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss recalled how poets Subramania Bharathi and Bharathidasan had contributed through their works to the patriotic zeal and literary distinction of the Tamil language. Puducherry was a fertile ground for poet Bharathi to pen soul stirring ‘Kuyil Paattu’ and his vision of women’s freedom, he added.