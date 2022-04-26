Ensure recruitment of faculty for Fine Arts as per AICTE norms: FPR

‘Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam is looking to recruit under UGC norms’

The Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) has urged the Puducherry government to immediately intervene and ensure that recruitment of faculty for Fine Arts in Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam is conducted in accordance with the norms of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In a statement, G. Sugumaran, secretary of the Federation, said the administration of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, headed by Principal (in charge) P.V. Bose, had invited applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors on a short-term contract basis for various disciplines in Fine Arts, as per the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“As per guidelines, Fine Arts come under AICTE norms. Hence, separate rules and norms should be adopted in the appointment of faculties. However, the administration of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam was going ahead with the recruitment of faculty as per UGC norms. This is a gross violation,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should immediately intervene and postpone the recruitment of Assistant Professors for Fine Arts, scheduled to be held on the campus on Wednesday. The government should ensure that appointment is made only in accordance with the norms of the AICTE, Mr. Sugumaran added.