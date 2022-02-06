Ensure quality of re-laid roads, say residents of Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

06 February 2022 23:19 IST

They want the Puducherry government to complete the work quickly and not do it in a piecemeal fashion

With the Public Works Department (PWD) and municipalities initiating plans to repair roads after a long gap, residents want the authorities to speed up the restoration work and to ensure the quality of the re-laid roads.

While the PWD has already initiated the process in 25 locations and commenced the work in a few areas, the civic bodies have started depositing gravel to re-lay interior roads. In a majority of the stretch, the work is yet to commence.

“It is a welcome move after going through all the hardship, but both agencies should ensure that the work is completed quickly and not done in a piecemeal fashion. In certain residential areas in Lawspet and Thattanchavady, the contractors have put gravel on the damaged stretches a few weeks ago but tarring was yet to commence. The agencies should ensure that the quality is maintained, especially on major thoroughfares,” said R. Ramesh, a resident of Thattanchavady.

Urging civic activists and residents to keep a watch on the work, former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass said the government should constitute a helpline so that people could bring to their notice any shortcomings on the repairs.

A Committee of Experts in road construction and civil engineering drawn from the Puducherry Technological University and the National Institute of Technology, Karaikal, should be set up to monitor and ensure the quality of roads laid in the entire Union Territory of Puducherry.

The PWD Secretary, accompanied by the Chief Engineer, should physically visit all areas and ensure that work is proceeding as per the postulated rules and practices. The combined and cooperative effort of the government and public could produce cost effective and excellent roads in the Union Territory.

A good road network, besides providing hassle-free commuting, would add to economic activity, Mr. Ramadass added.

Former principal of the Pondicherry Engineering College S. Kothandaraman said the authorities should make sure that the norms prescribed were followed to ensure the quality of roads. Before restoring the roads, the exiting pathway should be milled to a depth of 25 mm so that a new lawyer perfectly binds.

The re-laying should start only after proper cleaning and removal of dust from the prepared surface, bituminous concrete has to be laid for a minimum thickness of 30-40 mm. Depending on the importance of the road, the thickness could be further increased to 75 and 100 mm. Care should be taken to maintain the bitumen at an appropriate temperature so that it binds with the stone aggregates properly, he said.

“If proper procedures are followed, the roads could last five to six years without any repair,” Mr. Kothandaraman said. Ensuring quality should be the focus of the authorities, he added.