Ensure Covifor is sold at affordable price, urges BJP

‘There is severe shortage in Jipmer, other govt. hospitals’

The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that the life-saving Covifor injection for COVID-19 patients is made available at an affordable price.

In a statement, BJP unit president V. Swaminathan said there was a severe shortage of the drug at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) and other government hospitals in Puducherry. Though the territorial administration had fixed the price of the drug at ₹750-₹800 per vial, shops were selling it for a few thousands, he alleged.

He urged the Health Department to take stringent action against those involved in black marketing of the injection and ensure its available at the price fixed by the administration.