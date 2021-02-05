Enrolment of new voters in electoral rolls begins

The Elections Department has commenced enrolment of new voters who were left out in the electoral rolls for the Union Territory published on January 20.
According to a press note from Shurbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, the continuous updation of the electoral rolls was in progress and the left-out electors are requested to enrol themselves in the electoral roll till the commencement of nominations.
The public are also requested to enrol any unregistered family members during the continuous updation period.
For enrolment, public can file Form 6 which can be obtained from the respective BLOs or o/o ERO/ AERO of their Assembly constituencies.
The BLO contact numbers are made available in the CEO’s website ceopuducherry.py.gov.in. They can also enrol online through nvsp.in or voterportal.eci.gov.in. All these services are free of cost. For any queries/assistance, the public may call the toll free number 1950 and send their grievances/ suggestions/ to the following WhatsApp numbers for redressal: Puducherry 89033 31950; Karaikal 89036 91950; Mahe 80898 01950 and Yanam 73824 91950.
