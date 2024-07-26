Enhanced outlay needed to cater to development and welfare needs of U.T., says Ramadass

Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president M. Ramadass on Friday said the outlay of ₹12,700 crore fixed by the Puducherry government for financial year 2024-25 was inadequate to cater to the development and welfare needs of the Union Territory.

Presenting his party’s proposals as an alternate budget for the development of the Union Territory at a press conference here, Mr. Ramadass said if his party were to present a budget for this fiscal, the outlay would have been fixed at ₹13,600 crore.

Considering an 8% inflation over last year’s government expenditure of ₹11,600 crore, the outlay of ₹12,700 crore fixed by the government was not sufficient to compensate for the inflationary pressures and development requirements of the current fiscal. A higher outlay was necessary for taking up various development and welfare activities of the government, the economist-turned politician said.

The Puducherry government should request the Centre for enhanced grant-in aid, 100% funding for Centrally-Sponsored Schemes and a debt-waiver. Simultaneously, the territorial administration should carry out a drive to collect tax arrears amounting to ₹1,102 crore from six departments. Also, the government should cut unwanted and non-productive expenditure for saving revenue, he said.

“The government incurs huge expenditure every year for organising events. If prudent measures are taken, crores of rupees could be saved and utilised for public good. Steps should be taken to augment non-tax revenue by improving the functioning of public sector undertakings, such as the Road Transport Corporation. The government will be able to increase own resources by taking appropriate measures,” Mr. Ramadass, also a former MP, said.

He also stressed on the need for taking policy measures, such as holding local body election, setting up a department for Special Component Fund, Lok Ayukta, new welfare department for Most Backward Communities, improving basic amenities in Scheduled Caste villages, distribution of half-an-acre of land for landless Scheduled Caste workers, implementing a scheme to encourage entrepreneurs in livestock farming and establishing a textile and software park.

Mr. Ramadass also stressed the need for Karaikal-sepecific schemes to address the region’s backwardness.

