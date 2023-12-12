HamberMenu
Enhanced monthly assistance for differently abled from next month, says Rangasamy

The government had included in the budget the provision to increase monthly assistance for the differently abled by ₹1,000, says the chief minister

December 12, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy honouring a differently abled person for his achievements at the International Day for Differently-abled Persons, in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy honouring a differently abled person for his achievements at the International Day for Differently-abled Persons, in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday assured to provide the enhanced monthly assistance for the differently abled persons in Puducherry from January, next year.

Participating in an event to mark the International Day for the differently abled, the Chief Minister said the government had included in the budget the provision to increase monthly assistance for the differently abled by ₹ 1,000. “All the schemes announced in the budget for the differently abled persons are being implemented. The enhanced monthly assistance will be given from next month,” the Chief Minister said.

Steps are being taken to implement quota for differently abled in government jobs. “I am concerned about lack of job opportunity for the community. We were not able to provide them with jobs. Now, the recruitment to fill various posts is on and we will take steps to provide reservation for the differently abled,” the chief minister said.

The government was providing various assistance to persons with even 40% disability, he said, adding that all schemes meant for the welfare of differently abled would be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said as administrator of the Union Territory, she would extend all support to the government in implementing welfare measures. She urged the government to plan programmes to equip differently abled persons to participate in Para Olympics. The government should identify the candidates and provide training for them to participate in various events in the Para Olympics, Dr.Tamilisai said.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister jointly distributed certificates to winners of various competitions. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and A. John Kumar MLA were also present.

