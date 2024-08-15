Enhance hospital safety and ensure safe working conditions for health care professionals: Puducherry Govt. Medical Officers Association

The Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has urged the Puducherry government to enhance hospital safety and ensure safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Eveline Lourdou Rani, vice-president and Brindha, Deputy Treasurer of PGMOA, said that doctors attached to PGMOA continued to grapple with the impact of workplace violence.

“Even after several instances of attack on doctors and healthcare workers had been reported in Puducherry, meaningful action remains elusive. The existing safety measures at hospitals fall significantly below acceptable standards, resulting in several doctors, postgraduates and district residents falling victim to violence perpetuated by miscreants and mobs,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the recent rape-murder of a PG trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Association has urged the Puducherry government to designate hospitals as high-security zones, bolstered by armed security personnel to act as force multipliers.

Attendants should be allowed only after conducting thorough frisking and OPD registration for patients and their attendants should be mandatorily enforced using valid identification methods like Aadhaar, Dr. Rani said.

The Association also demanded physical barriers, such as grill gates and multi-level security gates and to put in place a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system to monitor hospital premises.

The government should provide additional training to doctors and hospital staff, emphasising empathetic health communication with patients to maintain a respectful environment and to reduce conflicts. In addition, a Hospital Protection Committee should be constituted comprising staff to address safety gaps and ensure a secure environment., the Association demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.